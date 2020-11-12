Davido, other Nigerian celebrities eulogise the late Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings has attracted the attention of some Nigerian celebrities.

Reacting to the sad demise of Mr. JJ Rawlings, the likes of Davido, Kate Henshaw, and popular Nigerian businessman, Dele Momodu has taken to their social media accounts to extend their condolences as well as eulogize the late Jerry John Rawlings.



“RIP Jerry Rawlings” Davido wrote.



“Mehnnnn!!! 2020. RIP Jerry Rawlings,” Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw also wrote.



Popular businessman and the Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu has also reacted to the passing of former President Rawlings.



To him, Africa has lost one of its greatest heroes.



“Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration... May his soul Rest in Peace.” He tweeted.

Read thier full reactions below





Mehnnnn!!! 2020 ???????????



RIP Jerry Rawlings???????????? — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) November 12, 2020

Former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS was our big Brother who felt totally at home with us and poured out his heart to Ovation International and we loved him unconditionally... PAPA J, may your soul Rest in Peace Sir... pic.twitter.com/OaHQm9dZrH — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration... May his soul Rest in Peace... pic.twitter.com/AMIYLmzYx3 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020