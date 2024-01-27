Even though Adwoa Safo is ‘annoying,’ voting her out due to marriage doesn’t make sense - Nana Yaa Brefo

MP for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Nana Yaa Brefo

Outspoken media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has opened up about conversations she had with some delegates in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

In narrating what transpired during the conversation, Nana Yaa Brefo disclosed that some female delegates are opposed to the idea of voting for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo because she is married and may not give them the necessary attention.



According to her, the reasons given by the constituents are not prudent enough because marriage cannot be a stumbling block to performing her duties as an MP and those excuses coming from her fellow women shocked her to the core.



Nana Yaa Brefo noted that even though Adwoa Safo’s actions were nothing to write home about which infuriated most people, voting against her due to her womanhood does not make sense.



“Adwoa had her flaws, it got to a point where it was annoying and she did not handle it well. She genuinely might have a problem but the way Ken Agyappong and others came out to say they’ve begged her was very bad and indefensible.



"I had been engaging some of the delegates in Dome-Kwabenya. But listening to delegates and their reason for not voting for her is because she is a woman and once she is married, she will be too focused on her family than the work, does not add up for me. It was women who were saying this too,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.

She also stated that she cannot recall the projects her closest contender, Mike Oquaye Jnr had done for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency when he was Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.



“Mike Oquay Jr. Is my friend, he has his shortcomings like he is not very free with everyone and somehow arrogant but he is a very nice person and a hardworking guy who deserves to be an MP. As an ambassador, I can’t recollect what exactly he brought from India. I'm not saying he hasn’t done anything but I cannot remember sincerely speaking.”



Sarah Adwoa Safo will have to overcome stiff competition from Mike Oquaye Jnr to retain her seat as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.



The NPP parliamentary primaries are being held today, January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.



The primaries are underway in all 275 constituencies across the country, except for those where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.

SB/BB



Watch the video below



