How Elsie Duncan-Williams’ voice melted everyone’s heart at Rawlings’ mother’s funeral

The atmosphere was filled with sober reflections and chills when the daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Elsie Duncan-Williams mounted the stage to perform during the funeral of Rawlings’ mother held at the forecourt of the statehouse in Accra on October 24, 2020.

In a bid to console the bereaved family, Elsie who happens to be a great minister of the gospel sang series of soul-touching songs with her ‘operatic voice’.



Climaxing her performance, she spectacularly delivered her own rendition of Josh Groban’s popular song titled ‘you raise me up’.



Elsie Duncan-Williams is the first daughter of Bishop Nicholas Ducan Williams.



She is proceeded by three other siblings including Ella Duncan-Williams, Joel Duncan-Williams, and Daniel Duncan-Williams.



She is also the first lady of Action Chapel Virginia in the United States.

Click on the video below to watch her full performance











