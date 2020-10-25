1
How Elsie Duncan-Williams’ voice melted everyone’s heart at Rawlings’ mother’s funeral

Sun, 25 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The atmosphere was filled with sober reflections and chills when the daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Elsie Duncan-Williams mounted the stage to perform during the funeral of Rawlings’ mother held at the forecourt of the statehouse in Accra on October 24, 2020.

In a bid to console the bereaved family, Elsie who happens to be a great minister of the gospel sang series of soul-touching songs with her ‘operatic voice’.

Climaxing her performance, she spectacularly delivered her own rendition of Josh Groban’s popular song titled ‘you raise me up’.

Elsie Duncan-Williams is the first daughter of Bishop Nicholas Ducan Williams.

She is proceeded by three other siblings including Ella Duncan-Williams, Joel Duncan-Williams, and Daniel Duncan-Williams.

She is also the first lady of Action Chapel Virginia in the United States.

Click on the video below to watch her full performance





