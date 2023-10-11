‘I had to do something’ - KiDi on why he helped arrested #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

Ghanaian music sensation, KiDi

Ghanaian musician KiDi recently spoke out about his participation in providing legal aid to protesters who were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Speaking to the BBC, KiDi emphasized the significance of being a responsible citizen and the right for people to express their concerns peacefully.



KiDi highlighted the importance of citizens' voices and their ability to peacefully protest for their rights, and he felt prompted to take action and offer his support when he discovered some protesters were arrested.



“In times like this, you are a citizen before anything else. People should have the right to voice their concerns peacefully at any point in time. If I see that people left their houses to let the government hear them and end up like that, I felt like I definitely had to do something to get them out of that situation,” he said.



Speaking on the impact of economic issues in the country, KiDi noted that the situation is widespread and affects various aspects of society. Adding that, these underlying issues needed to be addressed before entertainment and other sectors could thrive.



"It's across board; there's stuff obviously happening on the ground, and it's like a domino effect. One part of the system is broken, and it goes ahead to affect so many systems and the entire ecosystem. If people are not fed well, if people are not happy, if people are not okay, they don’t think of entertainment,” KiDi explained.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse was a movement that started on social media as a call against government mismanagement of the economy and negligence of infrastructure. It climaxed in a 3-day protest that was marred with reports of brutality on its first day. The second and third days went without incident and a number of celebrities joined in on the protest.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



