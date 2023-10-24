I will join future demonstrations if they're planned well - S3fa

Ghanaian songstress, S3fa

Songstress S3fa has called for proper planning for any intended protest to enable maximum participation from interested parties, including celebrities.

She said this in light of the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration which saw massive participation on social media and involvement from artistes in the Ghanaian entertainment space.



Speaking on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, S3fa insisted that she was adamant about fighting for the rights and issues that bother Ghanaians as she is also affected by what goes on in the country.



She disclosed that she intended to participate but wasn’t privy to any information about the plans and schedules put in place for the demonstration.



“Even the second day, I was trying to go, but I wasn't too well like that period. So most definitely, I would like to go and then because I love I love fighting for the rights of people, especially in my country where I'm also going through it. It's not like I'm not going through it or you see me like this. Things are going on. So obviously I'm going to join. I just need us to plan it well.



“Because we come from a country where it's like we are all laughter and happiness. So anytime we try to do gidi gidi , they don't take that seriously at all. So, it has to be planned well. Okay. This is what we are doing. We'll start this day, we'll end this day,” she said.



She added that “Educate us. Let us know more about what we know. I know what I'm going to fight for. But at the end of the day, we all have to go as one mind and tell them this is what we are looking for.”

The recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was a 3-day protest organized by a pressure group called Democracy Hub, it started on social media and was met with significant support from a number of influential young individuals both on and off social media.



Although the first day of the demonstrations was marred with reports of police brutality, the subsequent days went without incident and were joined by a number of celebrities including EL, Stonebwoy, D-Black, and SDKdele.



ID/ DAG



