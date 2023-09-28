Kuami Eugene finally speaks up on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, has finally shared his thoughts on the just-ended #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Speaking to Pulse TV on September 27, he emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to express their concerns freely in a comfortable environment, especially when circumstances in the country are not favourable to them.



Kuami Eugene emphasized that it's crucial to create an atmosphere where people can voice their personal issues without judgment or hindrance.



He acknowledged that many individuals are going through personal challenges, and during such times, telling them to "calm down" might not be the most empathetic response.



He stated, "There's a lot going on at this moment that is so personal to people. In situations like this, to tell someone to calm down is a bit ill. So all I can say is I just hope things will be put in place where people will have a comfortable environment to express themselves as human beings. It is not bad to live in an environment when people will like to voice out what they are going through."



Kuami Eugene also expressed optimism about Ghana's future, believing that the country will gradually progress and improve.

He referred to the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which aimed to draw attention to the need for better living conditions in Ghana.



Despite warnings from the police, the movement persisted and garnered support from various celebrities and influencers, including Stonebwoy, Efia, EL, Manifest, Kelvyn Boy, Socialite Efia Odo, and comedian SDK.



They all joined the demonstrators in their call for positive change.



"It is a phase, and I'm hoping that when we get off this phase, things will change, and everything will be fine," Kuami Eugene added.



