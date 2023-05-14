0
NDC primaries: Actress Ebi Bright wins Tema Central slot

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Actress and the 2020 defeated Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Tema Central constituency, Ebi Bright has won the NDC Parliamentary elections held at Presco Park, Tema Community 4.

Ebi Bright won with 520 votes against her contenders, Courage Makafui Nunekpeku and Carl Owuompesika who polled 409 and 38 respectively.

She has therefore been elected as the Tema Central Parliamentary candidate for the party into the 2024 elections.

Ms Bright is also a social worker, talk show host, and media producer. She studied Management at the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, and also has four levels of French language proficiency awarded by le Centre International de Recherche et d’Etudes de Langues (CIREL), France.

She also holds a degree in Development Communication from the African University College of Communications in Accra, Ghana.

