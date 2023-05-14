1
NDC primaries: Baba Sadiq wins Okaikwei Central slot

Baba Sadiq Sam George.jfif Baba Sadiq, former Chief Executive Officer of 3Music with Sam George

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular entertainment investor, Abdullai Abu Sadiq popularly known as Baba Sadiq has become the parliamentary candidate of the opposition, National Democratic Congress following the party’s primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The former CEO of 3 Music CEO won Parliamentary elections for the Okaikwei Central constituency.

Official results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) has Baba Sadiq securing 682 votes against his closest contender, Nadine Issah Salifu who had 267.

The other two contenders, Fred Nii Tetteh and Judge Hasford Quartey had 118 and 94 respectively.

In the last four years or more, Baba Sadiq has been heavily involved in affairs of the NDC party, prominent among which was his contribution to the drafting of the creative arts manifesto for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prior to the 2020 elections.

He was also one of the people appointed to speak on arts-related issues in the manifesto.

The co-founder of 3Media Networks and the Wildaland Festival has spent his years in the creative industry working in the music and media space.

As things stand now, Baba Sadiq has his job cut out for him because he faces stiff competition against the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Patrick Yaw Boamah, who s the current Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central.

