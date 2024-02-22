NPP manifesto: Juliet Asante chairs Bawumia’s creative arts sub-committee

CEO of National Film Authority, Juliet Asante

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante has been appointed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to chair the sub-committee of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts for his 2024 election manifesto.

The actress together with other members of the committee have been tasked to come up with policies and measures that would help the creative arts industry and in essence, convince the general populace to vote for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming general elections.



As the election approaches, Dr. Bawumia has constituted various committees to make sure that they figure out policies in various sectors to win the hearts of Ghanaians.



Juliet Asante is someone who is well-versed in the creative arts industry as she has garnered experience in acting, producing as well as directing events in the creative arts sector.



The other members who will join hands with her to work on the committee are yet to be unveiled to the public.



Several figures within the creative arts sector have expressed frustration over what they perceive as governmental neglect, particularly during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration. They contend that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fallen short in supporting the arts, referencing the party's 2020 manifesto as evidence of unfulfilled promises.

The potential for a reversal in this situation remains uncertain, leaving the future of government involvement in the creative arts sector in question.



