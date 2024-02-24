‘No one goes to an American prison and returns the same’ – Afia Schwarzenegger on Hajia4Reall’s saga

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mona Faiz Montrage (Hajia4Reall)

Afia Schwarzenegger is gripped with fear and uncertainties, following Hajia4Reall’s impending sentencing and imprisonment.

Her concerns stem from her analysis that no one ever does ‘jail time’ in the United States of America and comes out the same.



According to Afia, one might think that life in a U.S. prison might be more flexible and better than the local prison systems but being jailed in America is extremely scary.



Buttressing her point during a TikTok live, Afia Schwarzenegger said popular highlife singer, Daasebre Dwamena, went through a similar fate.



“Nobody has ever been the same after being jailed in the U.S. After Dasebere Dwamena was released and got back to Ghana, he had to hide from a lot of people. Before he died, he was unrecognizable. Only God knows what they do to people over there,” she stated.



She fervently prayed that as Hajia4Reall prepares for the upcoming challenges, God will graciously bestow His mercy upon her.



“I pray that God should have mercy on Hajia4Reall because even one year in an American prison is not easy,” she stressed.

Brooding over the many ‘woes’ associated with ill-gotten wealth, Afia Schwarzenegger said she’d rather die broke and peaceful.



“I want to be broke and free rather than rich and incarcerated. I want to be this broke and free, knowing very well that if I close my eyes and die, I have peace with God,” she averred.







Background



Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, reportedly entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case.

She only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.



Hajia4Reall’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.



