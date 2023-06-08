Nogokpo elder bursts into laughter; snubs 'irrelevant', 'outmoded' Agradaa

One of the elders of the Nogokpo township, Nufialaga Mawufemor, has ‘tossed and trashed’ Evangelist Patricia Asiedua's (Nana Agradaa) utterances against them.

Earlier, in the midst of the brewing tension between Perez Chapel founder, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, and the Nogokpo township, Agradaa waded into the conversation by calling bluff the shrine and its prowess.



Agradaa has challenged the potency of the Nogopko gods and its customs, whiles announcing her intention to demolish them.



“Yesterday I heard on the news that they were coming for Agyin Asare, and I said, why didn’t they bring it my way? They would have known the difference. Where we find loose clothing, we can easily tear it. Why don’t they bring it my way? We will show them that we are the masters of the greatest.



“I am saying, if they like, they should bring their schemes my way. We have stood in this room to say there is no power in gods and mentioned names like Nogokpo, Antoa Nyamaa, Ayanta, and Kwaku Firi. Bring your attention to Heaven Way, Champion. I will record myself breaking down the gods so they know there is power in God that works,” she told her congregation.



But reacting to the development during an interview with AngelFM, Nufialaga Mawufemor burst into laughter and said,

“As for Agradaa, we don’t recognize her words. She is no longer relevant in the market. She has faded away from the system long ago. So let’s put her aside.”



He however asked that the attention should not be shifted from the main issue and then moved on to talk about their fracas with Archbishop Agyinasare.







Peace Council’s intervention



The National Peace Council says it has taken a proactive step in mediating a peace agreement between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

This decision comes in response to a growing conflict between the Nogokpo community and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, triggered by remarks made by the Archbishop during a sermon where he referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.



In a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Chairman of the Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said “The National Peace Council has noted with concern the current impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International and Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.”



It added, “Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.”



Agyinasare’s apology and Nogokpo’s 14-day ultimatum



The comments made by the revered Archbishop has since drawn criticism from the indigenes of Nogokpo and the wider Volta Region.

The revered Archbishop Agyinasare rendered an apology for his comments, but that did not stop the Nogokpo Traditional Council from issuing a two-week ultimatum to the Archbishop to appear before them.







EB/FNOQ