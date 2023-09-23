OccupyJulorbiHouse: Did you learn your law from Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George flays actor Prince David Osei

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has taken a swipe at Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei for questioning the actions of the organizers of OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters with regard to the approved routes.

The outspoken MP wondered where actor Prince David Osei acquired his legal education either at the Ghana School of Law or at a 'Beer Bar.'



He condemned the actor for criticizing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters for going ahead with the demonstration despite not getting police approval.



Sam George described him as a hypocrite who cannot condemn the actions of the police attacking the protesters yet rebuke them for flouting the orders.



“I wonder where he [Prince David Osei] learnt or practices his law? Kejetia Law School or Beer Bar? Just unbelievable the hypocrisy today! Smh,” Sam George wrote on his Twitter page.



Prince David Osei had in a tweet chastised the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters for not getting route approval from the police yet going ahead with the demonstration.

According to him, it is imperative for protesters to seek approval from the police with respect to the routes to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the protest.



“If the police are notified and they reject it, the next step would be taking it to court. However, even though they don't necessarily require a permit from them, they do need their clearance and protection during the protest. It's important for the police to approve the routes for everyone's safety!” Prince David Osei wrote on Twitter.



The OccupyJulorBiHouse protest has entered Day 3 as protesters continue to voice their grievances to the government amid the economic turmoil.



View the post below





I wonder where he learnt or practices his law? Kejetia Law School or Beer Bar? Just unbelievable the hypocrisy today! Smh. ????????????#OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/CVwMn441tq — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) September 23, 2023





BS/BB



