OccupyJulorbiHouse: 'I almost died on Tema-Motorway road' - SDK

Ghanaian comedian, Sadik Sulley, popularly known as SDK, has disclosed that he nearly lost his life on the Tema-Motorway road due to its terrible nature.

According to him, his decision to partake in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest stems from the experience he had on the Tema-Motorway road where the driver’s inability to sight a pothole almost took his life.



The comedian, who had one leg bandaged due to an injury, indicated that he is upset by the turn of events in the country and called on the government to fix the pothole-riddled Tema-Motorway road that has caused accidents and claimed many lives.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, which GhanaWeb monitored on Friday, September 22, 2023, Sadik Sulley noted that they are embarking on a peaceful protest and want the government to resolve their grievances to ameliorate their plight.



“I am really angry. I came here with two legs but probably I will leave here with one leg. We are very very angry. We will sit here., we are not here to fight anyone; we don’t have stones or guns; we are protesting peacefully,” he said.



“Or they thought we were going out to the Jubilee House to steal some documents or to steal $1m like Cecilia Dapaah? Oh no, we are not stealing money, just protesting peacefully.



“We are exercising our rights; we need good roads. I stay at Spintex; you have passed the motorway before right? I almost died on the Tema-Motorway because one driver did not know that there was a pothole, not even a pothole but a manhole,” SDK lamented in an interview with TV3.

Today marks Day 2 of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest and a host of celebrities have joined the street march to voice their concerns to the government amid the crumbling nature of the economy.







