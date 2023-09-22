OccupyJulorbiHouse: I am not deterred by possible arrest - Efia Odo

Social media influencer, Efia Odo

Social media influencer and activist, Efia Odo, has declared that she remains undeterred by the events that unfolded on the first day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The demonstration, initially launched on social media by Democracy Hub, aimed to protest against corruption and the mismanagement of the economy. However, the planned three-day demonstration faced challenges on its inaugural day, with reports of alleged mistreatment by the Ghana Police Service and the arrest of approximately 49 protesters.



Efia Odo, who actively participated in the demonstration's first day, explained her motivation for continuing her involvement on the second day. She emphasized that her protest was driven by a desire for the betterment of Ghana, not just for herself but for all citizens and future generations.



"Ghana is not just for me; it is for all of us, and if Ghana gets better, it gets better for everybody and for our future generations," she asserted.



When questioned about whether the events of the initial day had deterred her, Efia Odo firmly replied, "No." She expressed confidence that even if she were to be arrested, she would secure her release and return the following day to continue her activism.



Efia Odo joins a notable group of Ghanaian celebrities, including rapper EL, John Dumelo, Kwaw Kesse, and SDKdele, who made appearances on the second day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



Efia Odo

ID/BB