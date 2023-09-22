OccupyJulorbiHouse: Kwaw Kese touches down in Ghana, hints at joining protest

Hiplife artiste and rapper

Ghanaian hiplife artiste and rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botchway, widely known as Kwaw Kesse, has arrived in Ghana ahead of his anticipated appearance at the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Kwaw Kesse, had previously hinted at his intention to join the protest, which is currently in its second day.



He shared a picture of himself at an airport and another one while on the plane with captions which read; “On my way to Accra, pulling up #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” and “1 hour to touchdown #OccupyJulorbiHouse”.



However, on September 22, at about 2:30 p.m, The MadTime Entertainment CEO, posted a picture of himself at Kotoka International Airport with the caption, "Ma touchi down."



However, it is not known whether he intends to show up at the protest grounds or not.



Meanwhile, a number of celebrities, including Efia Odo, Kelvynboy, and SDK and others have been spotted at the protest grounds.

The demonstration, initially launched on social media by Democracy Hub, has been targeted at corruption and the mismanagement of the economy.



However, the planned three-day demonstration faced challenges on its inaugural day, with reports of alleged mistreatment by the Ghana Police Service and the arrest of approximately 49 protesters.





