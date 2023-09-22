OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: Sarkodie's tweet in support gets bombarded

Sarkodie

Hiplife musician Sarkodie was among over 20 Ghanaian artistes across all genres who have voiced support for the constitutional right to protest.

They have also slammed police highhandedness during Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists.



Social media users, especially on Twitter (now X) repeatedly called on artistes to lend their support to the cause tweeting at them and tagging them.



As the number of artistes tweeting their support grew, Sarkodie's was keenly awaited, seeing that he is affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party.



"You can only be scared of a peaceful protest when you know you deserve otherwise…" the award-winning rapper tweeted late Thursday.



That turned out to be the trigger for the start of full-scale bombardment of his post, with tweeps asking what exactly his tweet meant.



Others said he would have released a track if his government was in opposition whiles for others, it was to mock the artiste with the claim that he had been forced to tweet 'nonsense.'

In the midst of all the backlash, his die-hard fans replied some of the critics, stating that they wanted Sark to speak, yet he does and they are still dissatisfied.



View some of the tweets below:



@Sergio_de_ennin Tweeted: I don’t know if this is for or against the motion.



@AnnanPerry: Condemn the useless government you campaigned for in plain words.



@KwameMula: Simple. Twilight



@the_marcoli_boy: E reach Akuffo Addo de3 you dey tweet like Chinua Achebe, Mahama de3 you open your muff 360 like Afia Schwarzenegger do diss give am smh

@GhConcra: Cook that by force Landlord. He's a Hypocrite. Dropping a meaningless proverb like he cares



@quame_age: Enter studio masa. Kasa tintin nt) ponk)



@doggy_dogg: Seems everyone have you on notification oo



@KwasiNawil: Sarkodie aka diss track nu. Aban nu de omanfuor nu gyimi dodo. Wura studio



@1realFormula: We need diss track masa



@sahabela: Kwasiafo in the comments and quotes. So why were you people calling on him to also talk about it?

@Bomzytheblogger: What’s is the meaning of this ???





We don’t care charley — JEY???? (@MmoaNkoaaa) September 21, 2023

You can only be scared of a peaceful protest when you know you deserve otherwise… — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 21, 2023

