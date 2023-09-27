Okyeame Kwame under fire over 'fix yourself' comment

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian Hiplife, singer-songwriter, Okyeame Kwame has been lambasted by social media users after a tweet he made urging Ghanaians to be responsible and fix themselves and the country instead of depending on politicians.

He made this comment on his Twitter handle in reply to a question by media personality Naa Ashorkor where she asked her followers “Who do you believe will fix the country?”.



In response, Okyeame Kwame posted, “You Naa, you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work. If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright. All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics."



His tweet however did not go down well with many followers who likened his comments to the “Fix Yourself” campaign which emerged on the back of the “Fix the Country” movement in 2021.



The #Fixthecountry movement began on social media as a call for better governance at the height of economic turmoils in Ghana. However, government supporters had also created a #Fixyourself campaign which called on citizens to do better and contribute to the development of the country rather than depending on the government.



Okyeame Kwame’s post was met with backlash as many questioned how “fixing themselves” would solve pertinent issues like roads and healthcare. Others pointed out his silence during the #OccupyJulobiHouse protests and accused him of being a government sympathizer.

You can't have reckless leaders and expect citizens to be responsible. If our leaders start acting responsibly and discipline in all their doings, trust me, the citizens would start imitating their good ways. It all begins with good leadership.



There are messiahs in politics, bro — BestForYou???????????????? (@boblittle125) September 26, 2023

When you're done, make are you don't get sick



Build your own school, hire your own teachers, your doctors, build your own roads, etc



There's a social contract between the people and their leaders. It's annoying when you come up with these things. — Muad'Dib X (@nfreduagyeman) September 26, 2023

Just use the hashtag we all know. It's called #fixyourself.



We see through all of you. — Kweku Ebu (@KwekEbu) September 26, 2023

Whose job is it to offer the people access to essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure (roads, utilities, etc.)? Whose job is it to manage the economy to minimize inflation, unemployment, and economic inequalities? My small light? #OccupyJulorbiHouse — Nana B. (@koboateng) September 26, 2023

