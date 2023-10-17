Only broke celebrities took part in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest - DJ Azonto

DJ and artiste DJ Azonto

DJ and artiste DJ Azonto has thrown jabs at some celebrities who participated in the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest describing them as “broke”.

He said this in a recent interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, where he claimed that celebrities who joined the protests had nothing better to do with their time.



“Celebrities who are broke and don't own businesses and have nothing better to do with their lives are those who attended the demonstration,” he said.



DJ Azonto challenged anyone to name a prominent entertainment figure who owned properties and had good finances and joined the protests.



He argued that celebrities who were “serious-minded” and focused on making money did not show up for the protests. Rather, the “lazy” celebrities were the ones who wasted valuable time standing in the sun to protest when they could be using their time more productively.



“Did you see serious-minded celebrities at the demonstration? It is only poor artistes who attend such protests.



“Celebrities who attended the protests are lazy because time is money, so if they had something better to do, why would they go and stand in the hot sun to protest?" he said.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests was a 3-day protest organized by the Accra-based civil society group Democracy Hub. It aimed to call on government to address what it saw as economic mismanagement and corruption within the government.



Several Ghanaian celebrities, including Efia Odo, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, D Black, and others, joined the protesters to demand better living conditions from the government.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



