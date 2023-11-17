Opambour fires Akufo-Addo over mass unemployment, high inflation

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has lambasted the incumbent Akufo-Addo-led government over the poor state of the Ghanaian economy.

He bemoaned why individuals are encouraged to attend school yet when they complete there are no jobs for them to do to cater for themselves and their immediate families.



The pastor fumed about the high inflation rate Ghanaians are compelled to cope with, among others.



He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be intentional about planning towards creating more jobs for the teeming unemployed graduates to work and make better provisions for themselves.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour chided the government for the mismanagement of the economy that has brought about the high inflation rate thereby increasing the predicament of Ghanaians.



He said: “Creating jobs is what the government should be concerned about. People are being told to be educated but where are the jobs afterwards? Employment is difficult in this nation likewise the high inflation rate. Since there are no jobs, how will we get money to buy expensive items? A lot of things have become expensive to the extent that even salt is difficult to afford.



“The president must think about the welfare of the citizens and project job creation based on the number of graduates churned out by the various tertiary institutions.”

The abysmal state of the Ghanaian economy has led to a lot of protests being embarked on by concerned groups (OccupyJulorbi House and Fix the Country protesters) to voice their grievances to the government.



The government has faced numerous criticisms for its failure to manage the economy properly to alleviate the hardship of Ghanaians.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Watch the video below







SB/BB