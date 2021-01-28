Rawlings had a good and bad side, what do you mean? – Leila Djansi questions

USA-based Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi

USA-based Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi has raised some concerns about the commentaries made by a section of journalists in the country following the death of Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the well-versed filmmaker cited these commentaries as deceitful.



She questioned what it means if they say the deceased statesman has a good and bad side.



Leila lamented that it is not healthy for them to refer to people who enforce discipline, integrity, hard work and selflessness as difficult or bad.



She reiterated what Ex-President Rawlings did to save Ghanaians.

Leila Djansi wrote: “I’m not sure I understand or appreciate some of the Ghanaian journalists and their duplicitous commentary. JJ Rawlings had a good and bad side? What y’all mean? What bad side? His unmatched integrity? Leadership by example? It’s unhealthy to refer to people who enforce discipline, integrity, hard work and selflessness as difficult or bad.



“Rawlings SAVED Ghana from hunger and all the corruption wrought under Acheampong. He punished the guilty. If that’s what made him bad, well… Ghana will never ever see his kind again. Every plane that flew above our heads brought the chant “JJ Rawlings” from kids. He was a legend! He was rare and he was such a dreamy god! Rest Well! You will be missed and never forgotten!”



