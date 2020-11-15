Rawlings was just, strict and loved music - Akosua Agyapong

Ghanaian highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong

Ghanaian highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong says the death of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has shocked her to the bone.

Akosua Agyapong said Mr. Rawlings helped the industry by projecting Ghanaian songs because he loved music.



She said the death of Rawlings is a great loss to the creative arts industry especially the music scene.



Speaking to DJ Slash on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she indicated the late Rawlings contributed immensely to the success of musicians.



"Rawlings was just and a strong president. He loved music. I am not saying he was a saint, but he was a strong and a just man,” she added.

She has promised to release a song in honour of the late former president.



Akosua Agyapong prayed to God to grant the wife, the strength to go through this difficult moment.



Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 73.



