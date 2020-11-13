Sarkodie, Samini eulogise Rawlings

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has said late President Jerry John Rawlings did his best for Ghana.

This was contained in a tweet to eulogise the former President following his death.



In a tweet on Friday, 13 November 2020, the rapper wrote: “RIP PAPA Nyame nfa wo kra nsie yie … way3 bi ama woman [you did your best for Ghana.”



Also, dancehall artiste Samini has said the country will forever remember late President Rawlings.



“#RIP JJ …. Ghana will forever remember you, Great man,” the dancehall artiste tweeted.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all national flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country, following the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Akufo-Addo also declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13 November to Friday, 20 November in honour of the memory of Mr. Rawlings.



The "government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangement for a fitting state funeral for the late president and will keep the nation informed accordingly", Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement.



Mr. Rawlings passed away Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He was 73 years old.



