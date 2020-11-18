Watch how 'Agbaza' and ‘Borborbor’ dance were on full display at Rawlings’s vigil

Swinging the waist and arms carefully from side to side amidst the waving of red handkerchiefs to the tune of drumbeats and ewe dirges, the NDC’s vigil held in honor of late J.J Rawlings at the Obra Spot in Accra was preceded with some'Borborbor and Agbaza' dance

It was the display of ewe culture at its best when a group named 'Elikem Borborbor Group' took the stage by storm to display the popular ewe dance.



Clad in red and black attire, the dancers proved that they were indeed mourning one of their own with their carefully selected ewe hymns being chanted at the venue.



The audience, including some NDC party members, could not also help but to join in the dancing.



The vigil was held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on November 14, 2020, in honor of its founder, late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The event which took place at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra was graced by two of the late former President’s children; Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.



Also in attendance was the NDC flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama and his running-mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, other party dignitaries, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps.







