We need better alternatives to demonstrations - Edem

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem

Popular Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has called for a shift in how Ghanaians express their discontent with the nation's leadership.

The “Ma Cherie” hitmaker, in an interview with HitzFM on October 16, noted the trend of there being a change in government after a major demonstration, but the underlying problems still persist, forcing citizens to come out and demonstrate again.



“We are all facing harsh conditions in the country. Since independence, there have been about 16 demonstrations. And anytime there has been a demonstration, power changes hands, a new government comes into power, and there is another demonstration,” he said.



He called for alternatives, such as written treaties stating the demands of the youth, which would have to be followed by anyone in government. This, he believes, would help solve the problems and reduce the need for demonstrations.



“We have to, aside from the demonstration, find new, innovative ways to register our displeasure. There are a group of young people who go for the demonstration. We could sit at the table and say, ‘We are coming up with a treaty’ and present this to parliament, and say, 'We, as youth of this country, this is the requirement we want, no matter who comes into power’.



“If we have long-term plans for the demonstrations, that would really be dope. If not, my daughter does not care about the demonstrations because she is 2 years old, but 20 years later, if there are hardships in the country, she will still go out and demonstrate again,” he suggested.



Edem’s comments come in light of the series of demonstrations that have rocked the country in against the current economic hardships and accusations of mismanagement by the current government.

More recently was the #OccupyJulorbiHouse which saw participation from a number of artistes in Ghana.



ID/GA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



