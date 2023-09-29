When will the projects be completed? - Bullgod blasts tourism ministry

Artiste Manager and pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bullgod)

Controversial Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment critic, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has criticized the current government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for what he perceives as unfulfilled promises and falsehoods in the NPP's 2020 manifesto for the creative arts sector.

In an interview with TV3 on September 29, Bullgod pointed out specific promises in the creative arts manifesto that, in his view, remain unfulfilled.



"Let me go through their creative arts manifesto. We will set up a creative art fund to support artists; have they done that? In addition to completing the theatre in Kumasi, we will construct new theatres in Takoradi and Tamale. Have they done that?" he quizzed.



Bulldog further expressed his frustrations at the perceived silence and lackadaisical attitude of the government, stating that such attitudes influence harsh criticisms of government.



"This is why some of us get angry and speak the way we speak. Because we can also speak the way they speak politely, but we get angry because when the thing is written there, it will be done. And now they're saying it's ongoing. When would they finish?" he wondered.



Bullgod's remarks contribute to the ongoing discussion regarding the government's performance in enhancing the creative arts sector in Ghana and its overall management of the country, including the fulfilment of promises made.

