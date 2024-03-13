Yvonne Nelson sends strong warning to Akufo-Addo over 'dumsor'

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put measures in place to resolve the power outages that seem to be common in recent times.

She stated that the erratic power supply known in the local dialect as ‘dumsor’ has been a major challenge to Ghanaians due to the consistent rate at which it occurs, thereby making things difficult for people.



The actress stressed that the number of hours the lights go off does not determine whether it is ‘dumsor’ or not because the impact is the same regardless of the time.



She urged President Akufo-Addo to fix the intermittent power supply as soon as possible to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians who are adversely affected by the situation.



“Mr President, @NaKufoAddo, DUM SOR is DUM SOR whether it’s for an hour, 12 hours, 24hrs or every day. FIX IT!” she wrote on her X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



It is worth noting that Yvonne was part of the celebrities and other personalities who organized a demonstration dubbed “Dumsor Must Stop” during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama in 2015 in the power crisis period.

Recently, concerns have been raised about the unstable power supply in the country, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.



According to the government, power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges and not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



View the tweet below





Mr President, @NAkufoAddo DUM SOR is DUM SOR whether it’s for an hour, 12 hours, 24hrs or everyday. FIX IT! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) March 12, 2024

SB/OGB