ADA FOAH BEACH

Ada Foah was a trading port for the Dutch in the 16th century and is now the tourism center of the Dangme East District with its beaches, estuary and other attractions. Ada Foah is known for water sports like swimming, sailing, fishing and boat cruises and the shore is lined by chalets as many people from Accra use Ada Foah as a weekend getaway spot. There is a ferry and boat harbor at the riverside where boats can be rented for a cruise around the islands.

Ada is also home to Aziza Island, a private island accessible only by boat which hosts luxurious weddings.

The Ghana Sailing Club, located at the Volta River, is a members-only club and currenlty has around 60 members. It is worth joining the club if you want to visit the area regulary and have access to the estuary from its shore. More information on membership can be found on their website.



Accommodation: Maks Resort, a quaint guesthouse on the Volta and Ezime Guesthouse, a beautiful, white-washed colonial-style guesthouse which offers simple accommodation in a beautiful location.

HISTORY

The Dutch were the first to open trade between Europe and Ada in the 16th century and built a new trading post here in 1775. Later, the Danes took over, who at this time had power over the whole coast east of Accra. They remained in Ada for more than 100 years and had friendly business relationships with the locals. To defend their trading post against the attacking neighboring tribes, the Danes built Fort Kongenstein in 1783. This fort actually gave Ada Foah its name: Ada Fort, village of the fort.

When the British arrived at the end of the 19th century, the Danish sold their forts and trading posts to them. That was the time independence ended and British Colonial Rule was imposed. In contrast to the peaceful cooperation with the Danish, the British treated the people of Ada, also called Adali, like conquered people.

During this time of trading with the Europeans Ada also became a major market for the slave trade. After slave trade had been abolished, the Adas traded products of the African tropical forest (mostly palm oil, palm kernels and rubber).

Ada used to be a major trading center and trade was one of the main sources of income. There were large warehouses for storing the trading goods close to the seaside. Its special location at the estuary ensured a quick transportation along the Volta River up to the North of the country. The economic activities reached a peak around 1901 when a transportation system called the Volta River Transport System was launched.



ADA TODAY



Today, Ada is a shadow of its former self as far as social life and economic activities are concerned. There are hardly any traces of physical structures such as forts, factories and shops remaining, since large parts of the town have been eroded and washed into the sea. Especially with the start of the cocoa industry, Ada lost its importance, since cocoa was transported on the road instead of the river and was harvested far away from Volta River. Also, the construction of the hydroelectric dam in Akosombo dried up the Volta River and ships could no longer pass.

As the sea comes closer more than 1.5 meters each year, it is gradually eroding the town and washing away building after building. The trading fort is already halfway washed into the ocean, but hopefully the upcoming construction of the sea defense wall will stop this progress.

TOURISM

Foah is the tourism center of the Dangme East District with its beaches, the estuary and many tourism attractions and services. With the river and the ocean, Ada Foah is famous for water sports like swimming, sailing, fishing and boat cruises. The river shore is mostly blocked by holiday chalets as many people from Accra use the place as a weekend getaway. There is a ferry and boat harbor at the riverside where boats can be rented for a cruise around the islands in the river.

The Ghana Sailing Club, located at the Volta River, is open to members only.

SIGHTS

Although the old trading fort, built by Danish traders in the 18th century, is already halfway eroded and washed into the ocean the remains can still be visited.

Close to the fort is the Presbyterian Church that was built by the first generation of Ghanaian Christians. Next to it is the old missionary cemetery. When the missionaries came to Ghana in the 19th century they faced harsh conditions that they were not adapted to. Many died very young of various tropical diseases. These missionaries were buried at the cemetery that was reserved to reverend ministers, missionaries and important church-related people. An additional cemetery closer to the ocean was built for foreign traders and seamen.

MARKETS

Every Wednesday at 8am and 3pm the ferry takes passengers to Anyanui on the other side of the Volta River and returns around 1pm and 6pm. The ferry connects the markets in Anyanui and in Ada Foah that both take place every Wednesday. In Ada Foah, there is an additional market on Saturday.

SERVICES

There are a great number of guesthouses catering for the uprising holiday destination. Most of the accommodations are budget, but there are also a number of luxury hotels. Chop bars and spots (bars) are available everywhere around town.

There is an Internet Café at Roman Junction just before you get to the market when coming from Big Ada. It is located in St. Peter Claver Church.

A petrol station is located on the main road.

A health center is located on Clinic Road, close to Clinic Junction. The big District Hospital is not far away between Big Ada and Kasseh on the main road.

The Tro tro station is just in front of the market.

EVENTS



Ada Foah is the secondary venue of the annual Asafotufiami Festival that takes place in the first week of August. Its main venue is Big Ada but lots of celebrations also take place in Ada Foah.

There is a beach soccer tournament on the first weekend of each month at the seaside near the estuary where teams from different communities in the district compete against each other. Before the start of the tournament the beach is cleaned, which is the underlying intention of the whole event.

Once a month, there is a symposium on the ferry that operates between Ada Foah and Anyanui. This is to inform both locals and tourists about specific topics concerning health, tradition and education.

A boat race takes place every year in December. Paddle boats for 5 or 15 people compete against each other. Visitors can watch the race and also participate if they register as a group about a week in advance.

GETTING THERE



There is a regular Tro tro connection from Accra (Tudu Station) and Kasseh to Ada Foah. You can also take a taxi or own car as well as the STC-Bus from Accra. To get to the other side of the Volta River there is a ferry connection to and from Anyanui.

Source: Wikipedia