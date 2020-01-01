Beaches

Ghana is graced with 540km of stunning, sandy coastline. Most of it is undeveloped and many of its beaches are like private paradises waiting to be explored. To the east are Ada, Keta and Prampram, and to the west, Brenu, Busua, Anomabo and Axim. In the capital, Labadi Beach is a major attraction for locals and visitors alike.

Ecotourism has become popular over the last few years and there are now a few eco lodges in the Axim area. If you are lucky you can watch nesting turtles or even seen migratory whales passing Ghana's coastal waters.

In the capital city, Labadi beach attracts hundreds of beach-goers at the weekend. Drinking spots line the shore and there is often entertainment late into the evening.

