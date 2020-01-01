FestivalsThe Ghanaian festivals are a colourful and vibrant part of the culture. Each year festivals and durbars are held in various parts of the country, to celebrate the heritage of the people.
FESTIVAL
PLACE
PERIOD
Akwasidae
Manhyia, Kumasi
Every six weeks
Ve Traditional Area (Ve Traditional Area)
November
Dipo (puberty rite)
Odumase
February
Gmayem
Manya Krobos (Odumase)
October
Gologo
Talensi, Tong-Zuf
March
Winneba
1st Sat. in May
Asafotufiam
Ada
July/August
Damba
Tamale, Wa
July/August
Bakatue
Elmina
1st Tues. in July
Akwambo
Agona Nyakrom/Agona Swedru
August
Epor
Lolobi-KumasiVolta Region
-
Fetu Afahye
Cape Coast
1st Sat in September
KLOYOSIKPLEM
Yilo Krobo (Somanya)
November
Kobine
Lawra
September
Accra
August/September
Kundum
Axim, Takoradi
August/September
Odwira
Akropong
September
Apoo
Wenchi/Techiman
October
Fofie Yam Festival
Nchiraa near Wenchi
October
Hogbetsotso
Anloga
1st Sat in November
Mmoaninko
Ofinso
November
Fiok
Centime
December
Fao
Navrongo
January