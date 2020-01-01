Festivals

The Ghanaian festivals are a colourful and vibrant part of the culture. Each year festivals and durbars are held in various parts of the country, to celebrate the heritage of the people.

FESTIVAL

PLACE

PERIOD

Akwasidae

Manhyia, Kumasi

Every six weeks

Dodoleglime

Ve Traditional Area (Ve Traditional Area)

November

Dipo (puberty rite)

Odumase

February

Gmayem

Manya Krobos (Odumase)

October

Gologo

Talensi, Tong-Zuf

March

Aboakyer

Winneba

1st Sat. in May

Asafotufiam

Ada

July/August

Damba

Tamale, Wa

July/August

Bakatue

Elmina

1st Tues. in July

Akwambo

Agona Nyakrom/Agona Swedru

August

Epor

Lolobi-KumasiVolta Region

-

Fetu Afahye

Cape Coast

1st Sat in September

KLOYOSIKPLEM

Yilo Krobo (Somanya)

November

Kobine

Lawra

September

Homowo

Accra

August/September

Kundum

Axim, Takoradi

August/September

Odwira

Akropong

September

Apoo

Wenchi/Techiman

October

Fofie Yam Festival

Nchiraa near Wenchi

October

Hogbetsotso

Anloga

1st Sat in November

Mmoaninko

Ofinso

November

Fiok

Centime

December

Fao

Navrongo

January