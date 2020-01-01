Festivals

FESTIVAL PLACE PERIOD Akwasidae Manhyia, Kumasi Every six weeks Dodoleglime Ve Traditional Area (Ve Traditional Area) November Dipo (puberty rite) Odumase February Gmayem Manya Krobos (Odumase) October Gologo Talensi, Tong-Zuf March Aboakyer Winneba 1st Sat. in May Asafotufiam Ada July/August Damba Tamale, Wa July/August Bakatue Elmina 1st Tues. in July Akwambo Agona Nyakrom/Agona Swedru August Epor Lolobi-KumasiVolta Region - Fetu Afahye Cape Coast 1st Sat in September KLOYOSIKPLEM Yilo Krobo (Somanya) November Kobine Lawra September Homowo Accra August/September Kundum Axim, Takoradi August/September Odwira Akropong September Apoo Wenchi/Techiman October Fofie Yam Festival Nchiraa near Wenchi October Hogbetsotso Anloga 1st Sat in November Mmoaninko Ofinso November Fiok Centime December Fao Navrongo January

The Ghanaian festivals are a colourful and vibrant part of the culture. Each year festivals and durbars are held in various parts of the country, to celebrate the heritage of the people.