Attractions

Akosmobo & Volta Lake

Beaches

Castles and Forts

Wildlife protected Areas & national Parks

National Museum Greater Accra Makola Market : (The Kojo Thompson Roa). one of the continents's most colourful. The most interesting and picturesque modern open market, where the visitor will admire the business acumen of the Ghanaian women traders.

The Du Bois Centre (House No. 22, 1st Circular Road, Cantonment) An important venue for all people of the Pan African World.

The University of Ghana, Legon : (14 Kilometres North of Accra). A showpiece of Japanese architecture in a tropical setting.

The National Museum : (Barnes Road), here you will find the History of Ghana told in a collection of ancient relics, documents and pictures.

Accra Handicraft Market Ashanti Region Lake Bosomtwi

Army & Prempeh II Museum : (in pic Kumasi)

National culture Centre: (Kumasi) Brong Ahafo Region Fuller waterfalls: A fierce and magnificent plunge on a two-tier rock pile to give a perfect whirl at the bottom.

Ancient City of Begro-Excavations of various pieces confirm the claim that centuries back people led a civilised life here.It is thought that between the 14th and 18th centuries Begro had contacts with the Arabs and other Southern sudan Empires.

The Yeji Port-Situated on the Vover lake offers industrial as well as leisure facilities.

The Bui National Park- Home to the largest population of hippopotamus in Ghana.

Friday Market at Techiman-This is the largest and oldest weekly market in Ghana, which is still visited by traders from Mali, Niger and other West African countries. Central Region F ormer government centre of the Gold Coast, Cape Coast was the seat of the British Colonial administration up until 1877 when it was moved to Accra.

Along the coastline of this region are ancient forts and castles built by the European traders. Three of these: Elmina castle , St Jago castle and Cape coast castle have been designated as World Heritage Monuments by the World Heritage Foundation (UNESCO). These are well preserved and must be seen by anyone visiting this region.

Kakum National Park : This is set within a 357 sq km natural park and gives a taste of undistubed virgin rainforest. It has excellant walk tours through the forest providing visitors the opportunity of Ghana's indigenious plant life. Other high lights include treetop canopy walkway and bird watching.

Beaches ; This region has excellent palm-fringed beaches. Popular spots include Brewa Beach, Sir Charles beach(Winneba), Elmina beach (near the castle) and Gomoa Fetteh beach that is popular with picnicers.

Fishing villages ; Busy fishing villages and traditional market towns abound along the whole coastline of this region.

Must see places are:- Winneba fishing fleets and local ceramics Mankessim Posuban shrine and busy market. Kromantse/Abandze Twin fishing village and important trading centre Eastern Region Boti falls

Cruise Along the East Northen Ghana Larabanga Mosque

Mole National Park

Paga Crocodile Ponds (Bolgatanga) Volta Region Chances Are... You'll Enjoy The Volta

Wli waterfalls and Mount Afadjato in the Volta region Western Region Southernmost Tip : The colourful communities of Dixcove and Busua have been 'in' spots for beach lovers and budget travellers for years. Busua is tiny, with only one hotel and no restaurant, but a 25 minute walk west brings you to Dixcove, with a vibrant port and a renovated fort. Swimmers prefer Busua, with its long white-sand beach, while surfers enjoy some of the coast's best waves on the beaches of Dixcove.

Fort Metal Cross (1691) is another fortress-turned-slave storage barn, which - while not as haunting as some others - has its fair share of horror stories to pass on.

The two towns are widely renowned for their lobsters, and you can find out why down by the waterfront and at the local markets. Local villagers are your best bet for finding a meal - especially cooked lobster - usually at a very reasonable cost. Dixcove, the southernmost town in Ghana, is about 200km (125mi) west of Accra and can be reached by a combination of tro-tro or taxi and walking or

hitching. Other Attractions Cave exploration

Bird Watching