AKWIDAA BEACH

Located in the Western Region, Akwidaa fishing village at Cape Three Points is the southermost point in Ghana. Akwidaa is becoming a hub for ecotourism and eco-led development with the creation of the Akwidaa Development Project. Akwidaa currently has two towns, Old Town and New Town, separated by the Exile River. Founded in 1402 by Nana Ewia Manle, the village is currently home to over 3,000 people and is one of Ghana's most beautiful beaches with golden sand stretching for miles.

For more information on Akwidaa, Cape Three Points and its surrounding communities and the activities available visit www.ghanawestcoast.com.

Accommodation: Stay at either of the two eco lodges in Akwidaa: Green Turtle Lodge or Safari Beach Lodge. As the name of the former would suggest, you can see turtles nesting during September and March.



