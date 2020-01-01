AXIM BEACH

Axim is home to sub-Saharan Africa’s second oldest fort, and its main attractions are its beaches, its rich history and culture, and the architectural diversity of its buildings.

Axim is the largest town on the coast west of Takoradi, located almost halfway between Elubo and Takoradi. Distinguishable by a rocky beach, this settlement of approximately 10,000 people is situated in a tranquil and sheltered natural bay.

With its tarred roads, good infrastructure and utilities, Axim is most probably one of the locations on the west coast where one can enjoy nature without giving up convenience.



ACCOMMODATION:



Akobra Beach Resort is a beautiful, secluded resort made up of tradtionally built round, thatched huts. They have an extensive menu of locally sourced produced and you can also rent surf boards.



Axim Beach Resort consists of huts on a hill overlooking the Atlantic. The view is fabulous and you can even see whales and dolphins passing as they migrate through the choppy Atlantic waters.



Lou Moon Lodge is a luxury eco-resort with its own private island and swimming bay. The food is locally sourced and delicious and the staff are attentive and accommodating. It isn't far from Axim Beach Resort.

DIRECTIONS & TRANSPORT





Axim is 270 km from Accra, and about 70 km from Takoradi.

By private vehicle:

From Takoradi, follow the signs to Elubo. After Agona, continue driving towards Elubo. After close to an hour-and-a-half of driving, you will reach Axim junction. Turn left at Axim junction, and drive straight into Axim.

By public transport:

At Takoradi, go to Axim Station, near the STC bus terminal, and board a minibus (called a ‘tro-tro’) heading to Axim. The tro-tro will take you all the way to the town centre (unless you want to get off along the way). Taxis are also available.







HISTORY

Axim, like Dixcove, was formed from two settlements known as ‘Upper Town’ and ‘Lower Town’. The townspeople are mainly fishermen and farmers. In the 16th century, Axim was one of the busiest trading posts on the West African coast. History has it that Axim was a major port for the export of mainly timber products and gold. Many companies established their offices in Axim and engaged in brisk commercial activities. Axim however, lost its glamour when the Takoradi and later the Tema harbours were constructed. Currently, although Axim seems like a sleepy town, it has a large vibrant fishing community that produces fresh and dry fish for sale in the urban centres. Rubber, palm and timber plantations also abound in the area.

Architecturally and historically, one of Axim’s most interesting features is the triangular-shaped Fort San Antonio, sub-Saharan Africa’s second oldest fort, constructed by the Portuguese in 1515, after Fort St. Jago in Elmina. San Antonio was conquered by the Dutch in 1642 and its control exchanged hands many times, ending with the British. Today, the structure is fairly well preserved.

Other interesting colonial-era buildings include the popular Beachcomber Bar, the old buildings of the former Public Works Department, the dilapidated Paa Grant House, the old Police Station building, the car park, and the 1920s Quandahor Building.

To the west of Fort San Antonio, the wave-lashed Boboewusi Island (also known as ‘Bobo Yesi’) lies tucked away in the distance off the coast, housing the lighthouse that thrusts proudly towards the sky out of the surrounding reefs. Further westwards, beyond the settlement of Awunakrom, the coconut-tree-lined beach offers interesting scenery. There lies a typical African village, whose dotted thatched huts, fisherfolk, fish-grilling ovens with wood fires, and pirogues paddling up the Ankobra River, will capture the interest of even the most tired and jaded visitor.

For a glimpse into traditional religious practices at Axim, you may see libation being poured to Nana Bralua, a deity of Upper Town, who lives in the large softwood tree that grows between the sea and the football ground in front of Fort San Antonio. Lower Town, in turn, has an island as its deity.

