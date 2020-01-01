GREATER ACCRA REGION

Greater Accra Region, the gateway to Ghana and home of our vibrant capital city, is one of the most exciting and distinctive regions. Although the smallest region, it is the most densely populated, containing the two great metropolitan areas of Accra and Tema, the country's major industrial and commercial centres. Kotoka International Airport is located about 12km from the centre of the city.



The city of Accra has been Ghana's capital since 1877, and contains fine public buildings reflecting its transition from a 19th century suburb of Victoriaborg to the modern metropolis it is today. Spreading along the Atlantic coast, the city has great hotels, excellent restaurants and nightclubs. A range of absorbing museums and fine public monuments, modern business and commercial areas, as well as busy markets and tree-lined residential suburbs, is ready to be explored.



Among the highlights of Accra are the National Museum, with its splendid display of exhibits that reflect the heritage of Ghana from prehistoric times to modern times, the National Theatre with its distinctive modern architecture, the Centre for National Culture, Independence Square, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, the fishing port at James Town and Makola Market.



The University of Ghana at Legon is just 14km north of Accra, and its distinctive buildings are set amongst elegant tree-lined gardens that are popular with students and visitors alike.



The Accra International Conference Centre is the foremost conference centre in the country, and has played host to many international gatherings.



Tema, on the other hand, is a new town some 30km from Accra, with Ghana's foremost commercial port and our large fishing fleet. Its modern industrial zone is one of our major commercial hubs.



The beaches of the Atlantic coast are popular with visitors and Ghanaians alike. La Pleasure Beach and Kokrobite Beach, just 25km west of Accra, are particularly popular at weekends.



Further along the coast is Ada and the estuary of the great River Volta. Here the fine beaches of the estuary and the Atlantic coast provide popular resort areas. Watersports and river trips make this a great place to relax, while the waters off the coast teem with game fish.





ATTRACTIONS & EXCURSIONS IN AND AROUND ACCRA



The National Museum

Located on Barnes Road, this fine museum houses a fascinating collection of Ghana's historical treasures.



Independence Square

The venue for many national celebrations, dominated by the Independence Arch and the memorial to the Unknown Soldier.



Accra International Conference Centre

Its 1600 seater plenary hall is the most important meeting venue in Ghana, and often plays host to important international gatherings.



The National Theatre

The distinctive architecture of this modern building encompasses an important national centre for the performing arts.



The Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture

A source of inspiration to many, this Centre now houses a research library and gallery of manuscripts, as well as the grave of this famous African-American scholar and his wife.



The George Padmore Research Library of African Affairs

A famous research and educational centre for African-American studies.



Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

This is the last resting place of the first President of Ghana, and a famous Pan-Africanist.



Osu Castle

Formerly known as Christianborg Castle and built in 1659, it has been the seat of government since the early 1920s. It is the official residence of the President of Ghana, and not open to the public.



Accra Zoo

A small, but fascinating, collection of many birds and animals indigenous to Africa, now part of an ongoing conservation programme.



Centre for National Culture

The Centre's arts and crafts bazaar and traditional textile market is the best place in Accra to find traditional handicrafts from all over Ghana.



University of Ghana at Legon

Ghana's premier centre of higher education, it was founded in 1948. Set in beautiful gardens, including a striking botanical garden, it also houses the School of Performing Arts and the Balme Library.



Kokrobite Beach Resort

25km west of Accra, Kokrobite is also home to the Academy of African Music and Arts.



The Markets of Accra

Amongst the most famous markets of Accra are Makola market located on Kojo Thompson road, and the Osu Night Market, where market stalls are illuminated by hundreds of lanterns and candles.



Shai Resource Reserve

The conservation area in the Shai Hills is part of Ghana's commitment to the preservation of its natural heritage and wildlife.



Ada Manet Paradise Beach Resort

Popular resort area and a favourite base for watersports and game fishing.



