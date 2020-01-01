|
Greater Accra
Ashanti Region
- Makola Market: (The Kojo Thompson Roa). one of the continents's most colourful.
The most interesting and picturesque modern open market, where the visitor will admire the business acumen of the Ghanaian women traders.
- The Du Bois Centre (House No. 22, 1st Circular Road, Cantonment) An important venue for all people of the Pan African World.
- The University of Ghana, Legon: (14 Kilometres North of Accra). A showpiece of Japanese architecture in a tropical setting.
- The National Museum: (Barnes Road), here you will find the History of Ghana told in a collection of ancient relics, documents and pictures.
- Accra Handicraft Market
Central Region
Eastern Region
Northen Ghana
Volta Region
- Lake Bosomtwi
- Army & Prempeh II Museum: (in pic Kumasi)
- National culture Centre: (Kumasi)
Other Attractions
|
|