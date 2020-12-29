15 new born delivered in Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital during yuletide

A total of fifteen (15) new babies were delivered within a limited span of the festive season between 24th December through to 26th December at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.
The babies and their mothers are all in stable and healthy condition.
Madam Francisca Pomaah, the Nurse in charge of Midwife, said the babies comprise of eight females and seven males, explaining that six of the babies made up of three each of males and females have been delivered through a Caesarean Section (CS).
She, however, indicated that nine of them comprising four males and five females were delivered by Spontaneous Vagina Delivery (SVD).
The Nurse in-charge of Mid-Wife noted that four of the new babies made up of three males and one female were birthed on 24th December, a day before Christmas, another four all females on Christmas Day and seven new births comprising four males, three females were recorded on 26th December, which is Boxing Day.
