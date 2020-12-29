Boxing Day: Nana Nkansa Boadu donates clothes, rice, fowl to the Needy in Kumasi

Some of the beneficiaries going for the items

Source: Maxwell Attah, Contributor

The Chief of Agric Nzema at Kwadaso Municipal in the Ashanti Region, Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo has donated items to the needy, aged and journalists in Kumasi on the boxing day.

The other groups who received the items worth thousands of Ghana cedis are orphans, widows, and persons with disabilities.



At a ceremony held in Kumasi on Saturday, 26 December 2020, Nana Boadu gifted each of the needy a bag of rice, fowl and clothes.



He disclosed to the press in an interview that, the donation is part of his benevolence to cushion the handicap in the society. He said the gesture is done annually to put smiles on the face of hundreds of residents who are disgruntled and hopeless.



Nana Nkansa advised the residents to live decorous life throughout the yuletide. He also admonished the journalists not to be lured by money. Adding: "be diligent, honest and circumspect your reportage"



The benefactors including Madam Adwoa, a 78-year-old widow who spoke to Maxwell Attah, a freelance journalist in an interview praised the chief for his beneficence.

They urged him to continue the charitable work which aimed at improving the livelihood of the needy.



During the three-week partial lockdown in Kumasi to contain the spread of COVID-19, the chief absorbed 50% electricity bills of residents in Agric Nzema.



He also distributed two thousand bags of rice, two thousand boxes of vegetable cooking oil and thousand boxes of sardines to the residents.





Source: Maxwell Attah, Contributor