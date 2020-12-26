We’ve a lot to be thankful to God for – Bawumia’s Christmas message to Ghanaians

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have wished all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas.

Dr Bawmumia in a Facebook post noted that Ghanaians have a lot to be thankful to God for.



Christians are celebrating the Christmas occasion today Friday December 25.

Dr Bawumia said “For all things, we give thanks to God. Indeed, we have a lot to be thankful to God for.



“As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, Samira and I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, may God bless us all.”