Christmas: Show compassion – Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has said there is the need to show considerations to the underprivileged in the society especially during the Christmas occasion on Friday December 25.

He reminded the general public that there is more blessings in giving than in receiving hence, the need to show compassion.



“As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember that compassion is the glue that holds communities together,” the opposition lawmaker said in a tweet.



He added ”There’s more blessing in giving than in taking, so please share your meal, share your joy with someone.”

Ras Mubarak further extended his season greetings former President and the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.



“Merry Christmas and a happy new yr in advance @JDMahama,” he said.





