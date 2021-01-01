2021 is your year of comfort – Agyinasare tells Ghanaians

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has assured Ghanaians that 2021 will be a year of restoration.

Describing 2020 as a year of many losses due to the covid-19 pandemic, Bishop Agyinasare said God will re-establish collapsed businesses and also comfort people who lost their loved ones.



Generally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a debilitating impact on the socio-economic lives of people the world over, and Ghana has not been an exception.



Several sources of livelihoods have been destroyed resulting in little to no income for many citizens.

But preaching at a watch night service held in his church, Prophet Agyinasare said:



“By our faith, the year 2021 will be a year of comfort. People lost businesses, loved ones and so much more. But in 2021, God will restore us. We will be comforted,” he told congregants.



