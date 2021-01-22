23 MPs on Akufo-Addo's list of appointees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Twenty-three Members of Parliament (MPs) have been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to hopefully serve in the second term if Parliament gives them the nod.

The full list of ministerial appointments released from the presidency for the second term of Akufo-Addo’s government was made available to the public on Thursday, 21 January 2021.



The names have subsequently been submitted to parliament for vetting and approval.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to Parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.



“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees, so they can assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the release added.



Article 78 (1) of 1992 Constitution of Ghana mandates the President to appoint "the majority of Ministers of State" from among MPs.



Article 78 (1) fully states: “Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament from among members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected as members of Parliament, except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament.”



The MPs who have been nominated to serve in the second term of the President are:

1. Dominic Nitiwul – Defence Ministry



2. Ambrose Dery – Interior Ministry



3. Dan Botwe – Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Dev’t



4. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs



5. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Energy Ministry



6. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education Ministry



7. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health Ministry

8. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Lands and Natural Resources Ministry



9. Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways Ministry



10. Francis Asenso Boakye – Works and Housing



11. Mavis Hawa Koomson – Fisheries and Aquaculture Development



12. John Peter Amewu – Railway Development



13. Sarah Adwoa Safo - Gender, Children and Social Protection



14. Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

15. Dr Kwaku Afriyie – Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation



16. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations



17. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information



18. Mustapha Yussif – Youth and Sports



19. Joseph Cudjoe – Public Enterprises



20. Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing (Minister of State)



21. Henry Quartey – Greater Accra

22. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western Region



23. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation Ministry



Check out the full list of Ministers for Akufo-Addo’s second term below:



