3 demonstration requests: Ghana police explains why it ‘stopped’ #OccupyJulorbiHouse part II

Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has explained why it advised against the second edition of #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration by the Democracy Hub, scheduled for December 1 to December 31, 2023.

According to the police, it received two similar demonstration requests that were scheduled for the same period and at the same venue, the Jubilee House.



The police indicate that the second notice was by Doris Appiah Larbi of the Patriotic Hub and the third by Kwame Baffoe Abronye of the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance, who were both going to demonstrate in show of support for the government.



In a statement issued on November 17, 2023, the police explained that because of the security implication of the three demonstrations taking place at the same time and that same venue, it was forced to engage the organisers of the three protests to organise their protests after January 5, 2023.



It added that the organiser did not agree to the advice which forced the service to resort to the court for direction on the matter.



“Thus, on 15th November 2023, the Police Command filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to prohibit the holding of the special events and successfully served the various Organizers with the Court process. The application is slated for hearing on Tuesday 21st November, 2023.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police remain committed to nurturing our growing democratic freedoms by providing the necessary security for individuals and groups as they exercise their constitutional right to protest safely and peacefully in accordance with the laws governing protests,” the police added.



Read the full statement by the police below:













BAI/GA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.