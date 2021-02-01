4 more for Frema Opare: Kumasi traders gather to appreciate Akufo-Addo

The traders were expressing their excitement for Frema Opare's 2nd appointment

Traders of the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi on Friday converged to show a special appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reappointing Hon. Akosua Frema Opare as Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

According to the Kumasi traders who turned out in their numbers, they fully endorse and welcome the reappointment of Madam Frema Opare in the sense that she is one of the best appointees so far.



The group includes members of the Kumasi Central Market, Adum, and the Kejetia Market.



They also indicated that she has demonstrated that she is always there to meet the needs of the people.



They further posited that the likes of Hon. Frema Opare is so rare in this day and age considering the kind of political appointees who assume positions in Ghana.



The Chairman of the NPP Kejetia market support group, Mr. John Sarpong, addressing the crowd said Frema Opare’s appointment will go a long way to help the NPP in 2024.

He maintained that the Chief of Staff has exhibited humility with an open heart and ears ready to hear and accommodate all kinds of people which demonstrates selflessness and has a strong support base in the region which must not be overlooked.



“Madam Frema Opare has used her personal resources to transform the lives of many in the biggest market in the Ashanti Region including the kayaye (head porters) and providing hope to the youth and connecting them to do business,” Mr. Sarpong said.



The traders further sent a strong signal to all incoming ministers, DCEs, MPs, and all political appointees to follow in the footprints of Hon. Frema Opare if they really want the NPP to win the 2024 elections in order to break the 8 years cycle of governance.



“Frema Opare will answer your calls no matter who you are and that is the kind of person we need to fill our political positions. We want all the ministers, their secretaries, their special aides to learn from Chief of Staff, Frema Opare” they concluded.