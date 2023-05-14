3
'A fool' - Bridget Otoo goes hard on NDC parliamentary candidate hopeful who sprayed cash

Bridget Otoo And Juliana Kinang Wassan.png Bridget Otoo and Juliana Kinang-Wassan

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Juliana Kinang-Wassan, an NDC parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency on Saturday, May 13, 2023, showered money on delegates at the voting grounds at the Ahmadiya School Park.

Video of Kinang-Wassan spraying cash in the full glare of security officials and her opponent the current MP has gone viral on various social media platforms amid condemnations from the public.

Media personality, Bridget Otoo upon seeing the video went hard on Juliana by calling her a fool and wishing for her defeat in the elections.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Bridget Otoo in reaction to the video wrote, “A fool. I hope she loses.”

Juliana Kinang-Wassan is said to have broken some rules of the NDC by spraying cash on delegates on the day of elections from the roof of her vehicle.

She, however, denied trying to buy votes with the money but only shared it because she realised it was in her car.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Juliana lost the elections to the incumbent MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, placing 4th after counting the ballots.



ABJ/KPE
