Ablakwa condemns ‘shameful’ vote buying in Kumawu’s by-election

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, has strongly condemned the alleged incidents of vote-buying that occurred during the recently concluded by-election in Kumawu.

Ablakwa expressed deep concern over this action, emphasizing that it undermines the principles of democracy in the country.



According to him, individuals were reportedly offered money in exchange for their votes by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the by-election.



He described this practice as disgraceful and detrimental to the democratic fabric of the nation.



Highlighting the potential consequences of such behaviour, he stated that it could weaken the foundations of democracy and jeopardize the integrity of electoral processes.



"It is very unfortunate to witness people being given money in order to cast their votes. This is a shameful act and completely unacceptable. It poses a serious threat to our democracy.



"I would also like to urge our voters to refrain from engaging in such practices. Selling your vote to the highest bidder is not right and should not be encouraged," he advised, as quoted by myjoyonline.com in an interview with Joy News.









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













AM/GA