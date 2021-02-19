Adutwum is a generational thinker – Samson Ayenini

Education minister-designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum

Private legal practitioner and journalist, Samson Lardy Anyenini has expressed his respect and admiration for the Education minister-designate describing him as a generational thinker.

Samson and other civil society activists alike believe the nominee is a valuable asset who is capable of turning around the future of Ghana’s education.



According to Lardy Anyenini, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has a background in education, and while a deputy minister, there were constant appeals for his elevation to a substantive ministerial position.



“He has got a track record as a private individual in the United States establishing an education facility and managing it well,” Lardy Anyenini said in a discussion on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Thursday.

“He has a certain plan, you can tell he is a generational thinker. He is thinking that in this number of years, we are looking for this number of Engineers [students Adutwum is sponsoring to study Engineering] to come from my place. So he decides I’m going to invest in that. So, this year alone, he is sponsoring 30 students in Engineering. If he is consistent in that for about a certain number of years, he will not make a mistake, the results will come in due course,” Samson Lardy Anyenini noted.



For him, the nominee at his vetting exhibited a lot of knowledge and wisdom in his field.



“You don’t need to be in an area and have the expertise to be able to judge that you should be proud as a Ghanaian to have him as your minister for that particular portfolio”.