Adwoa Safo discussing her position with leadership before she resumes duties - Aide

Sarah Adwoa Safo (left), Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (right)

An aide to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Nana Dubin Kwapong, has said that the MP is currently having discussions with the leadership of the majority caucus before she will resume her parliamentary duties.

Speaking in a Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dubin Kwapong intimated that the MP is discussing issues surrounding the majority caucus' push for her to be removed from the House.



He added that as soon as Adwoa Safo knows her stance, she will start attending to her parliamentary duties.



"Adwoa Safo has not gone to Parliament since her return. As we all know, there are some issues that have to be resolved regarding whether she will continue as a Member of Parliament or she will be removed.



"So, in the meantime, she is engaging with the leadership of Parliament so that she will know her stance before she resumes her duties," he said in Twi.



Dubin Kwapong further stated that Adwoa Safo has no issues with her colleague MPs who want her removed.



"If you know honourable, she is not someone who takes things too personal; she has taken everything that happened in good strides. She is now discussing what exactly happened with the leadership, and I am hopeful that something useful will come out of this," he added.

Meanwhile, the MP for Tamale Central, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has said that it was curious that Adwoa Safo's much-awaited return is coinciding with a vote of censure motion the minority caucus was due to move against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the latest development is akin to the last time she was in Parliament, that is, to help with the passage of the 2022 Budget statement of the government.



"You know there is an important vote coming up?" Suhuyini asked New Day host Berla Mundi before adding: "The finance minister's vote of censure, she has showed up. When did she last show up last minute? On the budget.



"They knew where she was; they could bring her, they just didn't want to," he submitted.



Watch the interview below:





You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SEA