Adwoa Safo 'fumes' over reshuffling of parliament committees

Sarah Adwoa Safo has been seen allegedly angry about the restructuring of committees

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been caught on camera on the floor of parliament, visibly angry over what is believed to be the yet-to-announced reconstitution of committees of parliament.

This, according to GhanaWeb’s parliamentary correspondent, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, is being informed by the change in leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



She explains that while the list and the announcement of the new restructuring is yet to be made public, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has openly showed her disagreement with, perhaps, portions of the new arrangements.



This, she added, is because the MPs have copies of what the new constitution of the parliamentary committees are, and this could be the reason she was so incensed on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.



“Following the reshuffling of the Minority Leader, there is usually a re-composition of the committees in parliament… it has delayed for sometime but the House will soon announce members of the committees.



“The MPs have copies and that is what Adwoa Safo has seen and is fuming,” she reported.

Parliament is also in its last day of debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as presented to the House by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, click below to watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV as host, Etsey Atisu, discusses issues troubling NUGS:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/OGB