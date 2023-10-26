Adwoa Safo hints she lost her child

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has given a hint of what happened to her during her prolonged absence from the house.

Speaking to her constituents at the Kwabenya Market, in a video shared on Facebook by UTV, Adwoa Safo hinted at losing her child during her travel to the United States of America.



The MP indicated that she was pregnant during her previous visit to the market prior to the 2020 elections but things did not go as planned.



“If you can recall in 2020 when I came here during the campaign time, I was not in jeans and camboo like I am today, I was in a maternity clothing when I alighted from the car.



“… it is the prayer of every pregnant woman that she gives birth safely to a healthy baby but God does as he pleases. And in everything we give thanks to him,” she said in Twi.



She added, “Your sister, your MP, your child, when I travelled by God’s grace, he saved my life but I didn’t get what I went for. All the same, it is by the grace of God that I’m alive”.



Adwoa Safo pleaded with her constituency members to forgive her and called on them to mend their relationship.

