Adwoa Safo is still loved by Dome-Kwabenya Constituency – Aide

Powerful Adwoa Safo Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

An aide to the NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Nana Dubin Kwapong, has told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that Sarah Adwoa Safo is still loved by the constituency.

According to him, despite her absence for a year, members of her constituency have welcomed her with much love.

“People are really happy to see her back,” he said

Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the United States of America since 2021.

The MP’s return comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, on October 26, 2022, ruled that the report of the committee set up to look into her case and that of two other MPs who absented themselves for a number of sittings should be presented before the whole house for a debate.

