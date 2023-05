Afaglo commends NDC for peaceful polls

Novihoho Afaglo is the CEO of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, has extended a hand of appreciation to all National Democratic Congress (NDC) members across the country for voting overwhelmingly and peacefully in the just ended party primaries.

Mr. Afaglo again relished congratulation message to all party members and delegates in the Volta region for exhibiting unity and love at the polls.



“It is with great joy that the message put across to aspirants and delegates to ensure they vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama sank deep in their heat to the extend of him getting 98.9%,” he stated.



This, Mr. Afaglo said depicts that the coming 2024 election will be a record set in history and will keep asking God to give him strength and protection.



He again congratulated the incumbent Ketu South Member of Parliament, Abla Dzifa Gomashie for retaining her seat adding the last Saturday May 13 victory was well deserved.



Speaking to the Press, Afaglo acknowledged the roles played by the Election Committee of the various constituencies both National and Regional Executives of the party, the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service for ensuring peace prevailed during the election.

He again called on all losing aspirants, MPs and hopeful presidential candidates to come onboard, rally support and work together by ensuring that come 2024 the NDC will wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party.



“I want to use this opportunity to call on all NDC party members across board to come together, put behind us issues that may retard our progress, but rather, preach the good news of the party and flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to ensure the party’s victory,” he stated.



At the end of last Saturday’s NDC primaries, former President John Mahama pulled 297,603 votes representing 98.96!to win flagbearership race to lead the part ahead of 2024 elections.



Mr. Afaglo reiterated the point of , rallying every one for victory is the main target.